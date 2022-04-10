Despues de dos años y medio, éste lunes comienza a circular el nuevo servicio de micros.

(Por Ciudad Noticias): Una buena noticia para Saavedra y localidades que unen Bahía Blanca-Coronel Suárez,  ya que desde éste lunes 11 de abril, volverá a circular el servicio de micros.

El primer servicio será el de las 8:20 hs, que ingresa a nuestra localidad, proveniente de Bahía Blanca con destino a Coronel Suárez.

La parada y venta de boletos será en club Atlético Saavedra. La empresa a cargo es FECOS.

B. BLANCA – Cnel. SUAREZ:

06:00 Bahía Blanca.

06:15 Pdor. ALEM Para 5.6 KM

06:55 3 PICOS Pasa 38.2 KM

07:20 TORNQUIST Entra 29.2 KM

07:40 Cnia. S. Martin Pasa 23.2 KM

08:10 SAAVEDRA Entra 26.2 KM

08:45 PIGUE Entra 31 KM

09:45 Cnel. SUAREZ Entra 47.9 K

Cnel. SUAREZ – B. BLANCA:

14:00 Cnel. SUAREZ

15:00 PIGUE Entra 47.9 KM

15:35 SAAVEDRA Entra 31 KM

16:05 COLONIA S.M. Pasa 26.2 KM

16:25 TORNQUIST Entra 23.2 KM

16:50 3 PICOS Pasa 29.2 KM

17:30 Pdor. ALEM Para 38.2 KM

17:45 B. BLANCA Llega 5.6 KM

SEGUNDO SERVICIO: 

Cnel. SUAREZ – B. BLANCA

06:00 Cnel. SUAREZ
06:55 PIGUE 47 KM
07:25 SAAVEDRA (CRUCE) 24.5 KM
07:40 COLONIA S.M. 21.3 KM
07:50 TORNQUIST (CRUCE) 18.8 KM
08:45 Pdor. ALEM 66.6 KM
09:00 B. BLANCA 5.6 KM

BLANCA – Cnel. SUAREZ

14:00 Bahía Blanca
|14:15 Pdor. ALEM 5.6 KM
15:05 TORNQUIST (CRUCE) 66.6 KM
15:25 COLONIA S.M. 18.8 KM
15:40 SAAVEDRA (CRUCE) 21.3
16:05 PIGUE 24.5 KM
17:00 Cnel. SUAREZ 47 KM